版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Castle brands announces preliminary fiscal 2016 results

May 19 Castle Brands Inc

* Preliminary net sales of approximately $72.2 million in fiscal 2016, an increase of approximately 25%

* Castle brands inc sees ebitda, as adjusted, for fiscal 2016 to be in range of $3.3 to $3.6 million

* Castle brands announces preliminary fiscal 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

