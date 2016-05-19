BRIEF-Navios Maritime Acquisition Q1 earnings per share $0.15

May 19 Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp

* Sale of nave constellation and nave universe, chemical tankers, expected in q3 2016

* As of may 19, 2016, navios acquisition contracted 95.2% and 53.0% of available days on charter-out basis for 2016 and 2017, respectively

* Average contractual daily charter-out rate for fleet expected to be $20,107 and $21,419 for 2016 and 2017, respectively

* Navios maritime acquisition corporation reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue $80.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $79.6 million

