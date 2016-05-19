BRIEF-Navios Maritime Acquisition Q1 earnings per share $0.15

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp
* Sale of nave constellation and nave universe, chemical tankers, expected in q3 2016
* As of may 19, 2016, navios acquisition contracted 95.2% and 53.0% of available days on charter-out basis for 2016 and 2017, respectively
* Average contractual daily charter-out rate for fleet expected to be $20,107 and $21,419 for 2016 and 2017, respectively
* Navios maritime acquisition corporation reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $80.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $79.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter