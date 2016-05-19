版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 20:45 BJT

BRIEF-WebMD Health Services appoints Michael Sokol as chief medical officer

May 19 Webmd Health Corp

* Prior to joining webmd health services, sokol was vice president, employee wellness and chief wellness officer at sanofi

* Webmd health services appoints michael sokol, md, chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐