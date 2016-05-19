版本:
BRIEF-Goldquest Mining Corp announces C$5 mln bought deal financing

May 19 Goldquest Mining Corp

* Announces C$5 million bought deal financing

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase 15,625,000 common shares at a price of $0.32 per common share

* Net proceeds from sale of common shares will be used towards land acquisition, general haul road preparatory work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

