版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-Orbital ATK awarded $16 mln international contract for DSU-33D/B proximity sensor

May 19 Orbital ATK Inc :

* Orbital ATK awarded $16 million international contract for DSU-33D/B proximity sensor

* Order was placed through direct commercial sales with an international customer, with delivery of fuzes expected to begin in mid-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐