BRIEF-CIT acts as joint lead arranger in Blue Wolf Capital, National Home Health Care deal

May 19 CIT Group Inc :

* CIT Healthcare Finance serveed as joint lead arranger in $65 million financing of blue wolf capital partners' acquisition of national home health care

* CIT Group Inc says terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

