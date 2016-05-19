BRIEF-Pan Orient Energy posts Q1 loss per share c$0.04

May 19 Pan Orient Energy Corp

* Pan Orient Energy Corp.: 2016 first quarter financial & operating results

* Q1 loss per share c$0.04

* Says corporate funds flow used in operations in Q1 of 2016 was $2.1 million

* Says oil sales, net to pan orient's 50.01 pct equity interest in Thailand joint venture, were 269 bopd in Q1 of 2016