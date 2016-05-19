版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 21:03 BJT

BRIEF-Boston Scientific receives U.S. FDA approval for MRI spinal cord stimulator system

May 19 Boston Scientific Corp :

* Boston Scientific receives U.S. FDA approval for Precision Montage MRI spinal cord stimulator system

* Boston Scientific Corp says Lumina clinical study has demonstrated 70 percent greater low-back pain relief with SCS system in Illumina 3D family Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐