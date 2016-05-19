版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 20:56 BJT

BRIEF-Omni-Lite Industries announces normal course issuer bid

May 19 Omni Lite Industries Canada Inc

* Omni Lite Industries announces normal course issuer bid

* Says to purchase for cancellation up to 790,000 common shares of company

* Says offering equal to about 7 percent of issued and outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐