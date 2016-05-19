版本:
中国
2016年 5月 19日

BRIEF-BMC Stock Holdings announces pricing of public offering by selling stockholders

May 19 BMC Stock Holdings Inc :

* BMC Stock Holdings Inc announces pricing of public offering by selling stockholders

* BMC Stock Holdings Inc says pricing of a public offering of 5.7 million shares at price to public of $17.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

