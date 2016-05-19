版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 21:01 BJT

BRIEF-Realty Income announces pricing of 6.5 mln share offering

May 19 Realty Income Corp

* Realty Income announces pricing of 6.5 million share common stock offering

* Pricing of underwritten public offering of 6.5 million shares for expected gross proceeds of approximately $385.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐