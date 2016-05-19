BRIEF-CAE posts Q4 adj. earnings per share c$0.27

May 19 CAE Inc

* CAE reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.23 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue c$722.5 million versus I/B/E/S view c$676 million

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.27 excluding items

* Specific items this quarter include restructuring costs of $11.6 million related to cae's process improvement program

* CAE expects revenue and operating income growth in all segments in fiscal year 2017

* Expects level of total capital expenditures in fiscal 2017 to remain relatively stable with prior year ($117.8 million)

* Company continues to expect modest growth in defence and double-digit percentage growth in healthcare in fiscal 2017

* For standardized simulators, percentage-of-completion accounting will no longer be appropriate

* Will be recognizing revenue upon completion for standardized simulators commencing in fiscal 2017

* Backlog of $6.4 billion at quarter-end