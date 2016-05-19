版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四

BRIEF-Repligen announces pricing of $100 mln of 2.125 pct convertible senior notes due 2021

May 19 Repligen Corp

* Repligen announces pricing of $100 million of 2.125 pct convertible senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

