版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Marvell Technology Group appoints Mitchell Gaynor as chief legal officer

May 19 Marvell Technology Group Ltd

* Announces appointment of Mitchell Gaynor as chief legal officer

* Gaynor joins Marvell from Juniper Networks Inc where he held a variety of senior legal roles from 2004 to 2015

* Continue to work through issues with SEC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐