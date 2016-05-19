版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-Everton announces a $600,000 non-brokered private placement

May 19 Everton Resources Inc

* Announces a $600,000 non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

