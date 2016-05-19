版本:
BRIEF-Tempur Sealy launches proposed $500 mln senior notes offering

May 19 Tempur Sealy International Inc

* Tempur Sealy launches proposed $500 million senior notes offering

* Expects to use net proceeds of offering to redeem all $375 million principal amount of its 6.875% senior notes due 2020

* Proposes to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

