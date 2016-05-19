BRIEF-Tempur Sealy launches proposed $500 mln senior notes offering

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 Tempur Sealy International Inc
* Tempur Sealy launches proposed $500 million senior notes offering
* Expects to use net proceeds of offering to redeem all $375 million principal amount of its 6.875% senior notes due 2020
* Proposes to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter