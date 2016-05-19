BRIEF-Covalon sees products cleared in 8 countries by 2016 end

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 Covalon Technologies:
* Expects to have its products cleared in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Paraguay And Uruguay by end of 2016
* Co's products now available in Argentina, Chile, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama And Puerto Rico
* Covalon successfully signs distribution agreements and commences sales in nine countries within vast Latin American market Source text for Eikon:
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter