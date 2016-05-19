版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Entravision Communications Corp names Don Daboub to executive VP, IMS

May 19 Entravision Communications Corp

* Entravision Communications Corporation promotes Don Daboub to executive vice president of integrated marketing solutions, mountain region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

