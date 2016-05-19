版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-First Republic Bank names Chris Wolfe CIO of private wealth management

May 19 First Republic Bank

* First Republic Bank names Chris Wolfe chief investment officer of private wealth management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

