BRIEF-Kingsway to acquire CMC Industries Inc

May 19 Kingsway Financial Services Inc

* Unit will acquire 81% of issued and outstanding capital stock of CMC for a purchase price of $1,500,000

* Unit entered purchase agreement with CRIC TRT Acquisition Llc to purchase 81% of capital stock of CMC Industries, Inc

* Kingsway enters into definitive agreement to acquire CMC Industries, Inc