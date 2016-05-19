BRIEF-Kingsway to acquire CMC Industries Inc

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 Kingsway Financial Services Inc
* Unit will acquire 81% of issued and outstanding capital stock of CMC for a purchase price of $1,500,000
* Deal for $1.5 million
* Unit entered purchase agreement with CRIC TRT Acquisition Llc to purchase 81% of capital stock of CMC Industries, Inc
* Kingsway enters into definitive agreement to acquire CMC Industries, Inc
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter