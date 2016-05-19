BRIEF-Safeguard Scientifics names Robert J. Rosenthal as chairman

May 19 Safeguard Scientifics Inc

* Says Robert J. Rosenthal appointed chairman of the board

* Rosenthal succeeds Andrew E. Lietz , who served on company's board of directors since 2003

* Jack L. Messman also retired on wednesday from Safeguard's board of directors

* Safeguard Scientifics names new chairman of the board