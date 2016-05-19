版本:
BRIEF-DaVita says to buy a prominent medical group in Orlando

May 19 DaVita Healthcare Partners Inc -

* Financial terms were not disclosed

* Says Family Health Care of Central Florida will join DaVita's JSA medical group

* DaVita announces agreement to acquire a prominent medical group in Orlando area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

