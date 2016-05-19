版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 21:35 BJT

BRIEF-Carpathian Gold says appoints Scott Moore as new interim CEO

May 19 Carpathian Gold Inc

* John Hick and Julio Carvalho have stepped down from board of directors

* Says appointment of Scott Moore as new interim CEO of Carpathian

* Announce appointment of Scott Moore as new interim CEO of Carpathian.

* Stan Bharti, Peter Tagliamonte and Matt Simpson appointed to board of Carpathian

* Carpathian Gold Inc. closes $10 million private placement and announces board and management additions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐