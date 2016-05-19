BRIEF-Sulliden Minerals announces investment of $5 mln in Carpathian Gold

May 19 Sulliden Minerals SA

* Sulliden announces investment of $5 million in Carpathian Gold; Sulliden representatives to be appointed to the Carpathian board of directors

* Entered agreement with Carpathian Gold to buy 71.4 million units of Carpathian at CAD$0.07 per unit for total consideration of CAD$5 million

* Each warrant will allow sulliden to acquire one common share of Carpathian at a price of CAD$0.12 for a period of two years