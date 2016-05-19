BRIEF-Sulliden Minerals announces investment of $5 mln in Carpathian Gold

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 Sulliden Minerals SA
* Sulliden announces investment of $5 million in Carpathian Gold; Sulliden representatives to be appointed to the Carpathian board of directors
* Entered agreement with Carpathian Gold to buy 71.4 million units of Carpathian at CAD$0.07 per unit for total consideration of CAD$5 million
* Each warrant will allow sulliden to acquire one common share of Carpathian at a price of CAD$0.12 for a period of two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter