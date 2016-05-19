BRIEF-WL Ross Holding prices and allocates $655 mln senior secured term loan facility

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 WL Ross Holding Corp :
* WL Ross Holding prices, allocates and upsizes senior secured term loan facility associated with agreement to acquire nexeo solutions
* Priced and allocated a $655 million senior secured term loan facility associated with agreement to acquire Nexeo Solutions Holdings LLC
* Term loan facility will mature seven years after closing date
* Term loan facility bear interest at libor rate of 1.00 pct, and applicable margin of 4.25 pct,issued with original issue discount of 0.50 pct
* Proceeds from debt financing are expected to be used to fund a portion of purchase consideration for acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter