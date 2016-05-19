版本:
BRIEF-WL Ross Holding prices and allocates $655 mln senior secured term loan facility

May 19 WL Ross Holding Corp :

* WL Ross Holding prices, allocates and upsizes senior secured term loan facility associated with agreement to acquire nexeo solutions

* Priced and allocated a $655 million senior secured term loan facility associated with agreement to acquire Nexeo Solutions Holdings LLC

* Term loan facility will mature seven years after closing date

* Term loan facility bear interest at libor rate of 1.00 pct, and applicable margin of 4.25 pct,issued with original issue discount of 0.50 pct

* Proceeds from debt financing are expected to be used to fund a portion of purchase consideration for acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

