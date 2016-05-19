版本:
BRIEF-Chubb hikes annual dividend 3 pct to $2.76/shr

May 19 Chubb Ltd:

* 3 percent increase in company's dividend to $2.76 annually

* Chubb shareholders approve 23rd consecutive annual dividend increase; board declares record date for first dividend installment; all other shareholder proposals approved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

