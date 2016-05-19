版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 22:34 BJT

BRIEF-Qiagen extends tender offer period for acquisition of Exiqon A/S

May 19 Qiagen Nv

* Extends tender offer period for acquisition of Exiqon A/S offer for DKK 18 per share remains valid until 2 june 2016

* Qiagen extends tender offer period for acquisition of Exiqon A/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

