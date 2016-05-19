版本:
BRIEF-Canadian REIT increases distributions effective with May distribution

May 19 (Reuters) -

* Canadian real estate investment trust says will increase its monthly distribution to 15.25 cents per unit effective for may 2016 monthly distribution

* Canadian real estate investment trust announces an increase in distributions effective with the may 2016 distribution Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

