BRIEF-Tecogen announces formation of joint venture company with Tedom A.S.

May 19 Tecogen Inc

* Newly formed limited liability co will utilize Tecogen's sales and service network to bring Tedom's cogeneration equipment to U.S. Market

* Has formed a 50/50 joint venture corporation, Ttcogen LLC , with Tedom A.S.

* Tecogen announces the formation of joint venture company with Tedom A.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)