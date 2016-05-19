版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 23:12 BJT

BRIEF-HanesBrands Prices Offering of Euro-Denominated Notes

May 19 HanesBrands

* Unit set pricing of its offering of EUR500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.5 percent unsecured notes maturing 2024

* Aggregate principal amount of notes to be issued in previously announced offering increased from EUR450 million to EUR500 million

* Hanesbrands Prices Offering Of Euro Denominated notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐