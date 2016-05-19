版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 23:15 BJT

BRIEF-Nxt Energy Solutions appoints Bev Stewart CFO

May 19 Nxt Energy Solutions Inc

* Nxt energy solutions inc. Announces management change

* Says Bev Stewart has joined company as VP Finance and Chief Financial Officer

* Bev is succeeding Greg Leavens Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐