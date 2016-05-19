BRIEF-PVH Corp says amended its credit facilities

May 19 Pvh Corp Says As Amended, Facilities Provide For A U.S. Dollar

* Maturity of term loan a facility and revolving credit facilities has been extended from february 2019 to may 2021

* Amended credit facilities provide for additional covenant flexibility and transaction will result in overall lower interest expense

* Amended its credit facilities and repaid all of its approximately $582 million principal amount of outstanding term loan b loans

* As amended facilities provide for senior secured revolving credit facilities with availability in an aggregate amount of approximately $710 million

* Denominated term loan a facility in a principal amount of approximately $2.35 billion

* Pvh corp. Announces amendment of senior credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)