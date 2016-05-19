版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 23:50 BJT

BRIEF-Kitrinor says expets to file Continuous Disclosure Documents by May 31, 2016

May 19 (Reuters) -

* Kitrinor provides default status update

* Company anticipates that Continuous Disclosure Documents will be filed by May 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐