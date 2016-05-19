BRIEF-Colucid Pharmaceuticals announces initiation of second phase 3 pivotal trial of Lasmiditan

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
May 19 Colucid Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Colucid Pharmaceuticals announces initiation of second phase 3 pivotal trial of Lasmiditan in migraine
* Says top-line results from Spartan are expected in mid-2017
* Says Spartan has been granted a special protocol assessment agreement with U.S. FDA
* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S