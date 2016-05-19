BRIEF-Colucid Pharmaceuticals announces initiation of second phase 3 pivotal trial of Lasmiditan

May 19 Colucid Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Colucid Pharmaceuticals announces initiation of second phase 3 pivotal trial of Lasmiditan in migraine

* Says top-line results from Spartan are expected in mid-2017

* Says Spartan has been granted a special protocol assessment agreement with U.S. FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)