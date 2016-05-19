BRIEF-Reg-Eastman says offering of 550 mln 1.50% notes due 2023

May 19 Eastman Chemical

* Intends to use net proceeds from to repay or redeem portion of $1.0 billion outstanding principal amount of its 2.4% notes due june 2017

* Eastman announces offering of 550 million 1.50% notes due 2023