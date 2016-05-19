BRIEF-Velan Inc Qtrly net loss per share $0.35

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
May 19 Velan Inc. Reports Its Year
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.35
* Qtrly sales $108.2 million versus $114.5 million
* Velan inc says order backlog of us$331.2 million at end of fiscal year
* End and fourth quarter 2015/16 financial results
* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S