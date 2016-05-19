BRIEF-Biorem posts qtrly earnings per share of $0.01

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
May 19 Biorem Inc :
* Biorem reports increased revenues and earnings for first quarter
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01
* Says backlog of orders at March 31, 2016 of $16.0 million compared to $14.7 million at March 31, 2015
* Q1 revenue fell 11 percent to c$4.1 million
* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S