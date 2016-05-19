版本:
BRIEF-Biorem posts qtrly earnings per share of $0.01

May 19 Biorem Inc :

* Biorem reports increased revenues and earnings for first quarter

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* Says backlog of orders at March 31, 2016 of $16.0 million compared to $14.7 million at March 31, 2015

* Q1 revenue fell 11 percent to c$4.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

