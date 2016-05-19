版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 02:32 BJT

BRIEF-Bunge says CFO Drew Burke to retire

May 19 Bunge Ltd:

* Bunge announces retirement of CFO Drew Burke

* Company plans to name a successor before end of year, and is conducting a search

* Burke is retiring effective December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐