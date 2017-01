BRIEF-Brocade Q2 earnings per share $0.22

May 19 Brocade Reported Q2 Revenue Of $523 Million, Down 4% Year

* Over-Year and down 9% quarter-over-quarter

* Gaap eps of $0.22

* Board declared q3 cash dividend of $0.055 per share , a 22% increase from dividend of $0.045 per share paid in each of previous 4 fiscal quarters

* Q2 gaap gross margin 66.9% versus. 68.1% last year

* Q2 non-gaap gross margin 68.2% versus. 68.8% last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $530.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Brocade announces second quarter fiscal year 2016 results