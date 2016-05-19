BRIEF-Ross Stores Q2 comparable store sales rise 2 pct

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
May 19 Ross Stores Inc
* Qtrly comparable store sales up 2%
* Qtrly continue to forecast same store sales for q2 ending july 30, 2016 to be up 1% to 2%
* Ross stores reports first quarter earnings
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.63 to $2.72
* Q1 earnings per share $0.73
* Q1 sales $3.089 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.12 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S