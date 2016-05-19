BRIEF-Ross Stores Q2 comparable store sales rise 2 pct

May 19 Ross Stores Inc

* Qtrly comparable store sales up 2%

* Qtrly continue to forecast same store sales for q2 ending july 30, 2016 to be up 1% to 2%

* Ross stores reports first quarter earnings

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.63 to $2.72

* Q1 earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 sales $3.089 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.12 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S