BRIEF-New York & Co posts Q1 GAAP loss per share of $0.09

May 20 New York & Company Inc

* Qtrly comparable store sales decreased 2.3 pct

* Sees net sales and comparable store sales are expected to be flat to slightly negative for Q2

* Sees Q2 gross margin is expected to be flat to up 50 basis points from prior year's Q2

* Total inventory at end of Q2 is expected to increase over prior year Q2 in mid single-digit percentage range

* Capital expenditures for Q2 of fiscal year 2016 are projected to be between $9 million and $10 million

* New York & Company announces 2016 first quarter results and introduces Q2 guidance

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Q1 sales $216 million versus I/B/E/S view $225.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S