BRIEF-Abraxas Petroleum Corp says ends sales efforts for some assets

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
May 20 Abraxas Petroleum Corp
* Recently elected to conclude sales efforts for company's Ward and Reeves County assets
* Decided that best way to maximize value of these assets was to commence a development program
* Plans to test Bone Spring and Wolfcamp A across this acreage by commencing a two well drilling program this year
* Abraxas plans to spud company's first well in Q3 of 2016
* Abraxas' capital budget for 2016 has been preliminarily increased to $40 million for 2016
* Estimated 2016 production volumes associated with $40 million budget are forecasted to be 6,200 boepd at midpoint of guidance
* Sold an overriding royalty interest that varies from 1 pct - 5 pct across 3,184 net acres in Martin County, Texas for approximately $2.8 million
* Abraxas' capital budget for 2016 has been preliminarily increased to $40 million for 2016
* Abraxas provides operations update; raises 2016 guidance and capital budget
* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S