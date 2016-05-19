BRIEF-Applied Materials reports Q2 earnings per share $0.29

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
May 19 Applied Materials Inc
* Applied Materials announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34
* Q2 earnings per share $0.29
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In Q3 of fiscal 2016, applied expects net sales to be up 14 percent to 18 percent sequentially.
* Qtrly company recorded gross margin of 41.0 percent
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in range of $0.46 to $0.50
* Applied Materials Inc says Q2 orders were $3.45 billion, up 52 percent sequentially and up 37 percent year over year
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $2.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly Applied's backlog increased 34 percent to $4.17 billion
* Applied Materials Inc says Q2 net sales of $2.45 billion were up 9 percent sequentially
* Q2 revenue view $2.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S