公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五

BRIEF-Panera Bread says new share repurchase program of up to $600 mln

May 20 Panera Bread Co

* Approved a new three-year share repurchase program of up to $600 million.

* New program will replace existing program, which was scheduled to expire on June 4, 2017

* Panera Bread company announces new share repurchase program and termination of existing program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

