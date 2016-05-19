BRIEF-Panera Bread says new share repurchase program of up to $600 mln

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
May 20 Panera Bread Co
* Approved a new three-year share repurchase program of up to $600 million.
* New program will replace existing program, which was scheduled to expire on June 4, 2017
* Panera Bread company announces new share repurchase program and termination of existing program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S