BRIEF-Shoe Carnival reports Q1 earnings of $0.56 per share

May 19 Shoe Carnival Inc
* Comparable store sales increased 2.7 percent in q1 of
fiscal 2016
* Company is reiterating its fiscal 2016 outlook for net
sales to be in range of $1.007 billion to $1.027 billion
* Fy earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $1.03
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Shoe carnival reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 sales $260.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $263.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.58 to $1.65
* Sees fy 2016 sales $1.007 billion to $1.027 billion
