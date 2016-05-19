版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 04:30 BJT

BRIEF-Acadia Healthcare names Vicky Gregg to board of directors

May 20 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc

* Acadia healthcare names Vicky Gregg, former CEO of Bluecross Blueshield of Tennessee, to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐