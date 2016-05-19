BRIEF-Dryships inc. Q1 earnings per share $2.05

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
May 19 Dryships Inc
* Qtrly revenues $492.1 million versus $11.9 million
* Dryships inc. reports financial and operating results for the first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $2.05
* Q1 loss per share $0.78 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S