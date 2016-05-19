版本:
BRIEF-Dryships inc. Q1 earnings per share $2.05

May 19 Dryships Inc

* Qtrly revenues $492.1 million versus $11.9 million

* Dryships inc. reports financial and operating results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $2.05

* Q1 loss per share $0.78 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

