2016年 5月 20日

BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW Inc Q1 earnings per share $2.07

May 19 Ocean Rig UDW Inc

* Total backlog as of may 17, 2016 amounted to $2.43 billion

* Ocean Rig UDW inc. Reports financial and operating results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $2.07

* Q1 revenue $508 million versus $402.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share $1.17 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

