BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW Inc Q1 earnings per share $2.07

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
May 19 Ocean Rig UDW Inc
* Total backlog as of may 17, 2016 amounted to $2.43 billion
* Ocean Rig UDW inc. Reports financial and operating results for the first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $2.07
* Q1 revenue $508 million versus $402.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share $1.17 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S