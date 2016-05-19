版本:
BRIEF-Ascendis Pharma A/S reports Q1 loss of 0.82 euros per share

May 19 Ascendis Pharma A/S

* Ascendis Pharma A/S reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share eur 0.82

* Q1 revenue fell 40 percent to eur 1.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

