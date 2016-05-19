BRIEF-LPL Financial reports monthly activity for April 2016

May 19 Lpl Financial Holdings Inc

* Total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of April were $482 billion, a 0.7 percent increase from March 2016

* Total client cash sweep balances at end of April were $29.5 billion, a 3.0 percent decrease compared to March 2016

* LPL Financial reports monthly activity for April 2016