BRIEF-LPL Financial reports monthly activity for April 2016

BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris
* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris
May 19 Lpl Financial Holdings Inc
* Total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of April were $482 billion, a 0.7 percent increase from March 2016
* Total client cash sweep balances at end of April were $29.5 billion, a 3.0 percent decrease compared to March 2016
* LPL Financial reports monthly activity for April 2016
* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $17.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S